Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REL. Barclays reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($26.87) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective on Relx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.51) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,481.75 ($29.90).

Relx Price Performance

REL opened at GBX 2,351 ($28.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,231.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,276.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,013 ($24.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81). The firm has a market cap of £45.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,085.53.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.