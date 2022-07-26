Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REL. Barclays reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($26.87) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective on Relx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.51) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,481.75 ($29.90).

Relx Price Performance

REL opened at GBX 2,351 ($28.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,231.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,276.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,013 ($24.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81). The firm has a market cap of £45.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,085.53.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

