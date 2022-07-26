Robin Perkins Buys 7,500 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Robin Perkins purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$300,052.35.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.3 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$36.66 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$55.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2905654 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.78.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

