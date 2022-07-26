Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given New CHF 300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 370 to CHF 300 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RHHBY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Roche during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

