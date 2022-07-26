ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.11

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and traded as low as $35.69. ROHM shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 795 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.86.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

