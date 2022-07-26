Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

