Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
