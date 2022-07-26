Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.