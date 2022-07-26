Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.32 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

