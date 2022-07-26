Sandy Spring Bank Has $655,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average is $172.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

