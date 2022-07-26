Sandy Spring Bank Has $864,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,714 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

NYSE PNC opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

