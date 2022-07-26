Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

