Sandy Spring Bank Sells 135 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

