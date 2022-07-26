Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMM opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.