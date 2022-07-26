SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. SAP has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.