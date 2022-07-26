Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.35.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

