Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 62,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

