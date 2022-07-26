Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,358 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.23.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

