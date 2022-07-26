Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after buying an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

