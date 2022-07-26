Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Sequans Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 2,833,333 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,369,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $3,352,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.
