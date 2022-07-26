Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.