Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.73 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Trading Up 0.2 %

BIDU opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baidu

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

