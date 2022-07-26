Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.73 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu Trading Up 0.2 %
BIDU opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.