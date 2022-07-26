Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.34.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $391.16 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

