Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,347 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 147,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 56,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.