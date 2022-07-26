Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,507 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

