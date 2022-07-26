Shopify (SHOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shopify Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:SHOP opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.68 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shopify to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
