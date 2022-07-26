Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGFY. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Signify Health

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signify Health Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Signify Health by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

