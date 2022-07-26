Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $418.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. Sika has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

