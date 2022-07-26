Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 9,686 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWD opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.