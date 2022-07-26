Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

SLP stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 0.30. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $5,591,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $2,392,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

