Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

