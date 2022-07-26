SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SkyWest by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

