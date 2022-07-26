SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SkyWest Price Performance
NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
