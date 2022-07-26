SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $770.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 59.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,068,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

