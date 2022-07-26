Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.23.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.