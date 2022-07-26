SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.28% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $47,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after buying an additional 105,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.24.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,261 shares of company stock worth $2,601,376. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

