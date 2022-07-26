SouthState (SSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SouthState by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

