Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

