State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,167 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,130 shares of company stock worth $11,167,445. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

