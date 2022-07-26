State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $123.41 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $123,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

VZ stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

