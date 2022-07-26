State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,473 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

