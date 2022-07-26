State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,602 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AA opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

