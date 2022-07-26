State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,594 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,389,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 528,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

