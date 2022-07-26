Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 233 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1,294.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.64. The company has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.