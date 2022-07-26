Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $415.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $471.33.

Pool Stock Down 2.2 %

Pool stock opened at $355.00 on Friday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

