StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $1,855,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

