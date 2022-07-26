StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.23.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
