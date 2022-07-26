StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Organovo has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.63% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

