StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.85 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

