StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.