StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

RGLS stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

