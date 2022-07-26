StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of -0.31. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

