StockNews.com Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

