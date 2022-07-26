Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $233.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.50.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

SYK opened at $201.51 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.15.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.